Adani Group playing key role in India's defence tech

New Delhi: In a major milestone for India's defence sector, Kamikaze drones co-developed by Adani Group's Alpha Design Technologies and Israel's Elbit Systems were successfully deployed in 'Operation Sindoor'.

Built in Bengaluru under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the SkyStriker drones deliver precision strikes with up to two-hour loitering capability. This marks a leap forward in India's self-reliance in advanced defence technology.

"The mission's success boosted Elbit's stock, reflecting global confidence in the Indo-Israeli venture. Adani's role underscores its growing influence in strategic sectors and reaffirms India's path to becoming a defence manufacturing hub," the company said.

Adani Defence and Aerospace Chief Ashish Rajvanshi said: "With deep pride and gratitude, we salute our Armed Forces for 'Operation Sindoor'. Your courage inspires a united nation.