AICTE, AWS to train college students in ML, cloud tech

Hyderabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Education and Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), which undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS in India. As part of the agreement, the Ministry is working with AWS to impart cloud computing and machine learning (ML) skills to higher education students.

This collaboration extends the Ministry's efforts to enable students with critical technology skills, and strengthen the focus to build a future-ready digitally-skilled workforce in India. Thousands of AICTE-affiliated colleges in the country will extend this initiative to benefit students.

"Digital skilling on future technologies at a national scale is a key priority for the Ministry of Education. Skilling our students in cloud computing and machine learning is especially crucial to not only ensure employability for our students, but also to build capacity in these critical skills that will define the industries of tomorrow," Buddha Chandrashekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, said.

Sunil PP, Lead, Education, Space, and Nonprofits, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, AWS India and South Asia, said: "Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen organisations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation plans by several years, driving an increased need for employers and their workers to advance skills training for cloud computing, cybersecurity, and machine learning. AWS recognises this as a national priority, and the agreement with the Ministry is part of our continued commitment to support the government in developing India's technology talent and strengthening the country's digital economy."