Aparna Constructions Adds to the Gopanpally Skyline, Invests INR 2525 Cr in ‘Aparna Moonstone’, a Luxury High Rise Gated Community

Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited, one of South India’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of Aparna Moonstone, a premium residential enclave nestled within its landmark integrated township, Aparna Deccan Town, located in Gopanpally-Gachibowli, Hyderabad. With an estimated investment of INR 2525 Crores, the project underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering ultra-modern, sustainable, and luxurious living experiences tailored for Hyderabad’s evolving urban population.

Aparna Moonstone is a thoughtfully designed gated community comprising eight elegantly crafted high-rise towers with G+44 floors, offering a total of 2088 luxurious apartments. Spread over 22.28 acres, the project features spacious 3 and 4 BHK residences ranging from 2166 to 3140 sq. ft., all designed to meet the aspirations of contemporary homeowners seeking both comfort and sophistication.









Sharing his views on the launch, S.S. Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates, said, “Hyderabad continues to grow as a global economic and innovation hub, and this is inspiring a transition towards luxury living. Rooted in our legacy of quality and innovation, Aparna Constructions has been well positioned to curate projects aligned with the evolving expectations of modern consumers. The launch of Aparna Moonstone is another step in our vision to create future-ready living spaces that seamlessly blend comfort, connectivity, sustainability, and community.”

Spread across 2.62 acres of pristine Mother Earth, Aparna Moonstone is a Pre-certified IGBC Gold-rated Green Project that harmoniously blends sustainable living with contemporary luxury. Designed with intention, every apartment is a corner unit ensuring optimal natural light, ventilation, and privacy.











At Aparna Moonstone, residents can enjoy exclusive access to an expansive range of lifestyle and recreational amenities. Each tower features its own dedicated Amenities Lounge, thoughtfully curated with board games, a yoga zone, a tuition room, a co-working space, a cycle dock, and more. Beyond these, the community offers a clubhouse, sports facilities, wellness zones, libraries, and forest-themed adventure play areas which are all interwoven with reflexology paths, pet parks, meditation zones, and lush green spaces. With a future-ready design and a strong emphasis on smart planning, Aparna Moonstone offers a holistic, well-balanced environment that fosters well-being, sustainability, and a strong sense of community.

Aparna Deccan Town also comprises Aparna Sunstone, a premium residential gated community, and Aparna Amber Bungalows, an exclusive enclave of independent ultra-luxury bungalows. Together, they form one of Hyderabad’s most comprehensive mixed-format townships, offering a vibrant, inclusive community experience without compromising on privacy or luxury.

With its harmonious blend of ultra-luxury living, cutting-edge infrastructure, and green building practices, Aparna Moonstone stands as a testament to Aparna Constructions’ long-standing commitment to excellence. The company continues to build on its legacy by expanding across residential, commercial, retail, and entertainment verticals, further establishing its reputation as a future-facing real estate leader.