Live
- Yudh Abhyas 2025: Indian contingent to train with US forces in Alaska till Sep 14
- Delhi CM clears decks for project to bring electricity from Rajasthan
- Samsung India Set to Transform Patient-Centric Imaging with New Mobile CT Technologies Portfolio
- Max Healthcare Foundation Expands Max Medical Scholarship to Fund Education of 100 Meritorious MBBS Students in its 3rd Year
- Sprite Brings A Zesty Twist With New Tvc ‘Spicy Ko De Sprite Ka Tadka’ Featuring Sharvari And Sunil Grover
- HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub join forces to launch ARISE FOR YOU™, India’s largest student entrepreneurship movement
- HCLSoftware delivers Digital Independence with AI-Powered Sovereign Collaboration Solutions for Business-Critical Infrastructure
- Maruti Suzuki True Value celebrates 60 lakh pre-owned car sales milestone
- North-East, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Emerging as Cigarette Smuggling Epicentres: DRI
- Tata Motors launches the all-new Winger Plus, setting new benchmarks in premium passenger mobility
Association of Physicians of India-MSC in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s announces August 29 as National Cough Day to drive awareness and better management of cough in India
Association of Physicians of India – Maharashtra State Chapter (API MSC), a professional body of consultant physicians, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
Association of Physicians of India – Maharashtra State Chapter (API MSC), a professional body of consultant physicians, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., a global pharmaceutical company, today announced August 29 as National Cough Day. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to create a nationwide dialogue on cough, enhance awareness among patients and healthcare professionals, and promote evidence-based diagnosis and treatment practices.
The date marks the death anniversary of Dr. Ashok Mahasur, a pioneer in respiratory care and the founder of the Indian Chest Society, commemorating his invaluable contribution to advancing pulmonology in India. According to the European Respiratory Journal[1], nearly 30% of patients in India reported cough as the second most common symptom. Yet, misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment remain widespread due to the absence of standardized clinical guidelines. By introducing National Cough Day, API – MSC aims to address this critical gap by promoting evidence-based practices among healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes.
Dr. Agam Vora, Hon. Joint Secretary, Association of Physicians of India – MSC said, “For far too long, cough has been considered a low-involvement health concern, often treated symptomatically rather than scientifically. Through National Cough Day, we aim to address the critical gap in the cough management in India and equip physicians with evidence-based guidelines, enabling early identification and diagnosis of different cough types based on symptoms, and initiating treatment with CDSCO-approved FDCs, to ensure better clinical outcomes. By commemorating Dr. Ashok Mahasur’s contributions, we also celebrate his vision of advancing respiratory care in the country."
Dr. Mangesh Tiwaskar, Advisor, Association of Physicians of India- MSC and Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, added, “National Cough Day is a forward-looking initiative that unites all stakeholders, including physicians to rethink how we approach cough management. With the launch of India’s first-ever evidence-based guidelines, we are setting a benchmark for standardized diagnosis and treatment practices, and we hope this translates into improved quality of life for millions of patients.”
“National Cough Day” has been conceptualized to bring seriousness to an often low-involvement area like cough by involving all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, including doctors, patients, retailers, and caregivers. The initiative aims to spread awareness on better understanding and management of cough-related conditions across the country.