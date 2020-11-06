Ather installing fast charging points in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ather Energy said it started setting up its fast charging public network - The Ather Grid, across Hyderabad. Installations of the charging points have already begun across key hotspots in 11 locations in the city. The company willpartner with hosts like cafés, restaurants, tech parks, malls, and gyms which can offer EV owners' easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in the city.

Hyderabad is among few cities after Bengaluru and Chennai to have Ather Energy's fast charging public network.