BANKIT achieves milestones in the Agent program

Hyderabad: BANKIT, a leading fintech company, has announced various milestones recorded by the company under its flagship Agent program in the last two years. As a testament to its remarkable growth trajectory, the fintech enterprise successfully added 34,911 agents in FY 2021-22 and 30363 agents in FY 2020-21.

The highest traction was witnessed in cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gopalganj and Siwan in Bihar. Moreover, women agents constitute about 6-7 per cent of the total BANKIT Agent program. Inspired by the success of the program, the company is now aiming to enroll 1,00,000 agents in the FY-2022-23.

In the age of modernisation, digitisation, essential banking services - digital literacy, and financial inclusion are still a challenge for almost half of the population. BANKIT thus bridges the gap between the financial services and digitally backward customers/migrant people.