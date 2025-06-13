Bharat InvITs Association presents India’s first industry overview on the growth and performance of infrastructure investment trusts in India

InvITs India, Infrastructure Investment Trusts, Bharat InvITs Association, AUM Growth, Infrastructure Financing, SEBI Regulated Investments Mumbai, June 13, 2025 – The Bharat InvITs Association, the apex industry body for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in India today shared its first consolidated industry update, offering key insights into the performance, scale, and reach of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in India. Delivered by Mr. N. S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer of the Association, the briefing marks a significant step in enhancing transparency and industry-wide understanding of InvITs as an infrastructure financing model.

This update outlines how InvITs have matured into a well-regarded asset class, contributing meaningfully to India's infrastructure development efforts and attracting participation from a wide spectrum of investors.

Industry Snapshot as on March 31, 2025:

Growth in AUM:

The total assets under management (AUM) of listed InvITs, public and private is ₹7 Lakh crore and has seen steady year-on-year growth since 2019, underscoring sustained investor interest and a strong pipeline of operational infrastructure assets. In the last five years the AUM has grown by over 1000%, with growth of 16.5% over the last year.

Distributions to unitholders:

InvITs distributed a total of ₹ 24,267 crore to unitholders in FY 2024–25, reaffirming their ability to generate regular, predictable cash flows for investors.

Market Capitalisation:

The combined market capitalisation of listed InvITs (Public and Private) reached ₹2.4 Lakh crore as of March 31, 2025, reflecting the sector’s expanding footprint and investor confidence.

Returns Profile:

InvITs have continued to deliver stable and competitive returns, supported by regulated cash flows and long-term infrastructure assets.

Unitholder Base:

The total number of unitholders as on 31st March 2025 is 2.8 lakhs, representing a healthy mix of institutional, retail, and global investors.

Geographical distribution:

InvITs have drawn investment interest from across domestic and international markets. A total of 250+ underlying assets are spread across 21 Indian states.

Sectoral coverage:

The industry currently spans several key infrastructure sectors such as roads, power transmission, energy (generation & storage), telecom, warehousing, supply chain, optical fibre line, pipelines.

Commenting on the industry insights, N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer, Bharat InvITs Association, said: “InvITs have emerged as a structured and transparent investment platform, well-suited to India's evolving infrastructure financing needs. They have created a distinct and credible asset class that brings long-term capital into infrastructure while offering stable returns to investors. With increasing participation from diverse investor categories and a strong regulatory oversight and support from SEBI InvITs are poised to play an integral role in supporting India’s infrastructure goals.”

The Bharat InvITs Association’s first industry-wide update sets the stage for ongoing dialogue, transparency, and collaboration across stakeholders. As InvITs continue to evolve within India’s financial ecosystem, the association remains committed to fostering growth, encouraging investor participation, and supporting the nation’s infrastructure development agenda.