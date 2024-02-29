Live
Bill Gates at Hyd MS IDC
Hyderabad: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed his willingness to work with Indian government on taking its initiatives on health, digital...
Hyderabad: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed his willingness to work with Indian government on taking its initiatives on health, digital public infrastructure, etc., to reach every citizen. Bill Gates visited the Microsoft India Development Centre (IDC), a centre of innovation that he envisioned in 1998, here on Wednesday.IDC is celebrating its 25thyear of groundbreaking research, engineering, and development, marking its pivotal role in shaping world-class products such as Azure, Windows, Office, Bing, Copilot, and other AI applications.
“It was rewarding to watch Bill address some of India’s brightest engineering minds at IDC, our biggest asset,” Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft IDC, and CVP, Experiences + Devices India, said in a statement.
“Echoing his optimism over the opportunity for an AI-powered India, IDC is excited to drive innovation from India for Microsoft - from AI and cloud to security and gaming,” he added.
Earlier this week, Gates announced his plans to visit India in a LinkedIn post, saying, “I can’t wait to learn about how India is finding innovative new ways to advance health, digital public infrastructure, and climate to improve the lives of billions.”