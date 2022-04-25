Bizz Buzz Business Conclave: Here is the summary of the two-day event held in Visakhapatnam

Bizz Buzz Business Conclave event held in Visakhapatnam concluded on Saturday. The event is organized by The Hans India in association with Visakha World Trade Center at the Novotel in Visakhapatnam. The conference was attended by more than 600 entrepreneurs approximately from the IT, electronics, startups, pharmaceuticals, food processing, tourism, petrochemical, and shipping sectors. The two-day event ofevent held in Visakhapatnam concluded on Saturday. The event is organized by The Hans India in association with Visakha World Trade Center at the Novotel in Visakhapatnam. The conference was attended by more than 600 entrepreneurs approximately from the IT, electronics, startups, pharmaceuticals, food processing, tourism, petrochemical, and shipping sectors.

The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave is a platform where the information is shared, assesses potential, generates ideas, and benefits from the experience. The participation in this event will serve to promote and foster the entrepreneurial spirit in Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the highlights and summary of the event, which discussed various categories to make Visakhapatnam an industrial potential.

BBBC Day 1 Highlights

Session 1: Port of Emerging Technology

The first session on Day 1 mainly focused on a port of emerging tech. Around dignitaries or the panelist attended the event and shared their views and ideas. The dignitaries include Gowri Prasad, General Manager, Jio; Mohan Kancharala, Director, TCS; Sairam Vedam, CMO, Cigniti Technologies; C V D Ram Prasad, Director, SPTI, STPI; Krishna Sagar Rao, Organizational Strategist; Murali Krishna Rambhatla, Director, Bentley Systems; Sreedhar Kosaraju, MD, President - ITAAP, Nimaisoft Systems Pvt. Ltd; Aditya K, Co-founder , Amethyst Online Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Anubhav Jain, Business Development Manager, Expedia.

During the first session, all the panelist shared their ideas and also interacted with the students and businessmen gathered on the occasion. Each speaker on the stage has appreciated The Hans India for coming up with such a unique conclave which will be helpful for the young generation and enthusiast businessmen.

Session 2: Embedding Bharat's code in the global circuit.

The second session focused on Embedding Bharat's code in the global circuit. As many as 6 dignitaries or panelist attended the event and shared their views and ideas. The dignitaries include M Nanda Kishore Reddy, IIS, MD - APTS, Group CEO APEITA, IT, E&C Dept., Govt. of Andhra Pradesh; Sanjeev Keskar, CEO, Arvind Consultancy; Uma Reddy (Moderator), MD, Hitech Magnetics & Electronics Pvt. Ltd. Sanjay N, Co-founder, Druva Aerospace; Poornima Shenoy, Board of Director, Dixon Technologies; Jitendra Sharma, MD, Med Tech Zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Poornima shared about her journey from 2005, when she was the President of India Semi-Conductor Association. She said she checked the AP State Electronic Policy and three "S" stood out for her S- Skills S- Social Infrastrucre S- Innovation and startups She stressed on right trained manpower to make any business successful.

Session 3: Electronics and Industries

The third session commenced in the evening where more dignitaries joined the conclave. The dignitaries include I Y R Krishna Rao (Moderator), Ex-Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh; K Vijay Mohan, President, Tours, and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA); M Balakrishna Reddy, Vice President, SIHRA - South India Hotels and Restaurants Association; Mahesh Aiyar/ Manthosh, CEO, Lemon Tree Hotels; Mr Hoshang Garivala, Director, APAC, Oakwood's; K Ranga Reddy, Chairman - AP &TG, IATO; Bhogavalli Mallikarjuna Gupta, Consultant, Speaker & Author, WTC.

During the third session, Union minister G Kishan Reddy virtually addressed the conclave and shared the Central government's idea on the ease of doing business. The dignitaries too shared views and ideas and the session mainly focused on electronics and industries that help people in business.

BBBC Day 2 Highlights

Session 1: How to improve businesses

The first session of BBBC Day 2 recalled the businesses that had an impact due to the pandemic all over India. The dignitaries also shared on the measures that can be taken to improve the business. The dignitaries were given a momento as a note of thanks on the occasion.

Session 2: Financial Literacy

The second session of BBBC by The Hans India had a blistering start as the dignitaries who attended got apparently engaged with the enthusiasts and eventually shared their experience, views and ideas with the young businessmen who were present on the occasion.

Speaking on experiences, Ravi Eswarapu, Head & CEO of Incubation Centre, Andhra University shared about his journey and stressed on financial literacy, how to earn and how to spend. He said students should understand entrepreneurship and the ecosystem around it. We created an ecosystem and are making students future-ready by making them understand everything about what startup is and entrepreneurship is and get to know about it and start whenever they want to.

Session 3: Petroleum - Petrochemicals - Innovating for a carbon neutral future.

The third session of BBBC second day by The Hans India shared their ideas and views and on the petroleum sector and also engaged in dialogue with the young and dynamic business who attended the BBBC by The Hans India at Novotel in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Dignitaries and panelist include Prof. VSRK PRASAD (Moderator), Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE); K Satyanarayana, Technical Head, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL); Tharun Kumar, General Manager, BPCL; Kavita Rajesh, President, HMA; Srujana, Associate Director, WTC. The third session mainly focusses on Petrochemicals - Innovating for a carbon neutral future.

Session 4: Agriculture Sector

The session discussed on Agri, Food Processing: Back to the roots-organic, technology, sustainability. The panelists has already begun sharing their experience, views and ideas and ease of doing business on the same.

The fourth session mainly focuses on the agriculture sector. The panelist are narrating their views and ideas on the same. The dignitaries include Datla Tirupati Raju (Moderator), Ex-Chairman, CII AP, & Executive Chairman, Vijayanagar Biotech Pvt. Ltd.; Santoshi Buddiraju, Co-founder, Autocracy; Sandeep Reddy, Co-Founder, CSO, Kamala Farms (Hydroponics); Kishore Indukuri, Founder and CEO, Sid's Farm Private Limited; Bijay Kumar Sahu, Regional Manager & Head, Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC), NRDC; Monica Yadav, Founder & CEO, My Food Xpert (MFX).