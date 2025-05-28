Bosch clocks 2 pc decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 554 crore

Bosch Limited on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent decline year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31 (Q4 FY25), with profit after tax (PAT) standing at Rs 554 crore.

This is down from Rs 564 crore recorded in the same period last year (Q4 FY24), according to its stock exchange filing.

For the full financial year FY25, Bosch reported a 19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit, which dropped to Rs 2,013 crore from Rs 2,490 crore in FY24.

However, the company saw a healthy rise in its revenue from operations, which increased to Rs 4,911 crore in Q4 from Rs 4,233 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company’s annual revenue showed strong growth, rising to Rs 18,087 crore from Rs 16,727 crore the year before.

Bosch also noted a rise in total expenses during the quarter, which grew by around 15 per cent YoY to Rs 4,369 crore from Rs 3,798.9 crore.

Bosch Managing Director Guruprasad Mudlapur said the company closed the financial year with robust revenue growth and improved sales across all business segments, despite market challenges.

"Amid a challenging business environment, we concluded FY24-25 with strong revenue growth and increased sales across businesses," Mudlapur stated.

He added that India is set to become a major automotive hub, with increasing focus on digitalisation, electrification, and sustainable mobility.

"In the coming years, we expect substantial growth in India as a strategic market, with an accelerated shift towards digitalisation, electrification and sustainable mobility," Mudlapur added.

Looking ahead, Bosch is optimistic about growth in the Indian market. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 512 per equity share of Rs 10 each, pending shareholder approval.

Additionally, the board has reappointed Mudlapur as Managing Director for another two-year term starting July 1, 2026.

Bosch shares were trading at Rs 31,355 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down Rs 1,130 or 3.48 per cent.