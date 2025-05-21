BRAND WELCOMHOTEL ENTERS TELANGANA AS ITCHL SIGNS WELCOMHOTEL SHANKARPALLY

ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) now brings its fast-growing Brand Welcomhotel to Telangana as it announced the signing of an agreement with M/s KAC Palm Exotica Hotels Private Limited to launch Welcomhotel Shankarpally in the Hyderabad market.

ITCHL already operates two iconic hotels in Hyderabad; ITC Kakatiya with 188 keys and ITC Kohenur with 274 keys.

Spread across 11 acres, ‘Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Palm Exotica Shankarpally’ shall feature 155 guest rooms and villas with private gardens offering enriching guest experiences that will draw heavily from the region’s rich heritage. Among other facilities, the hotel will also showcase an all-day dining, a speciality restaurant, bar, pool, lounge, spa & kids club.

The hotel is envisioned as a landmark destination for celebrations, corporate functions and social gatherings. With a curated selection of versatile banquet venues and over 6000 sqm of outdoor space, it will cater to events of all scales, from intimate soirees to large conferences, grand galas and weddings.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited said, "This signing marks Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels foray into the state of Telangana. We embarked on the asset right strategy with the objective of reaching deeper in tier 2 and tier 3 markets offering travellers local and immersive experiences. Welcomhotel Shankarpally endeavours to establish itself as the city’s definitive destination for bleisure travel & events. Each space will offer refined aesthetics to suit a diverse array of occasions.”

Krishna Sandeep Kilaru, Director, KAC Palm Exotica Hotels Private Limited said, “We are excited to have entered into agreement for Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Palm Exotica Shankarpally with ITC Hotels Limited. It is a matter of pride for us to develop this hotel in Telangana. ITC Hotels' deep-rooted passion in food& beverage and service excellence aligns well with our vision for the hotel, and we are pleased to embark on this journey”.