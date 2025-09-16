Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (“Canara Robeco AMC”) launches 'Nivesh Bus Yatra' to Educate Investors across 8 Cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (Investment Manager to Canara Robeco Mutual Fund), India’s second oldest asset management company, is set to launch the ‘Nivesh Bus Yatra’— nearly a month-long investor education initiative across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, starting today.

The grassroot initiative is aimed at demystifying mutual fund investments and fostering financial literacy across two states about mutual fund investments. The bus will begin its journey in Kurnool, and travel through, Anantpur, Tirupati, Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, engaging with local residents in each city along the way.

“In today’s financial landscape, knowledge is as powerful as understanding. An informed investor not only makes better decisions for themselves but also strengthens the broader financial ecosystem. We are committed to making investment knowledge accessible and actionable,” said Rajnish Narula, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Canara Robeco AMC. “The Nivesh Bus Yatra aims to bring financial education directly to communities. Having already reached states like Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, we are now taking it to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh—engaging residents from Hyderabad, Kurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati, Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, to Visakhapatnam, helping them simplify investing, dispel myths, and embrace long-term financial planning.”

The Bus will travel to key public spaces, connecting directly with communities. Functioning as a modern, mobile learning hub, it will offer engaging educational experiences through multimedia content and interactive, in-person sessions. The initiative is designed to enhance awareness about mutual funds, clarify common misconceptions, and underscore the importance of long-term investing for financial growth.

"We are committed to empowering investors by making financial knowledge practical and accessible. The Nivesh Bus Yatra is our way of taking this commitment to the ground—engaging communities directly and meeting investors in their own environments,” said Gaurav Goyal, Head – Sales & Marketing, Canara Robeco AMC. “Through this initiative, we aim to simplify mutual fund investing, offer actionable guidance, and address common misconceptions, helping investors build confidence and adopt a long-term approach to wealth creation.”

The Nivesh Bus Yatra underscores Canara Robeco AMC’s ongoing dedication to promoting investor education and fostering financial inclusion, particularly in emerging and underserved communities.