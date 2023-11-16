Live
Tunnel collapse: Augur drilling machine gets to work, Union minister V.K. Singh takes stock
Fear grows for patients inside Gaza hospital, cut off after Israelis arrive
AAP counters LG Saxena on Kejriwal Govt's steps to curb air pollution in Delhi
Navi Mumbai to step into Metro train travel era from Friday
IndiGo expands codeshare horizon, adds Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo to network
IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged
Prof B R Shamanna invited to be a Professor of Eminence at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research
Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on conman Sherpuria's plea seeking to quash prosecution complaint
Search in Al-Shifa Hospital led to laptop with information on hostages: IDF
No relief, Delhi's AQI drops into 'severe' category
Daily Forex Rates (16-11-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-16-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.06
|Rs. 86.56
|Euro
|Rs. 91.21
|Rs. 93.91
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.85
|Rs. 23.53
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.39
|Rs. 2.53
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.71
|Rs. 107.82
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.64
|Rs. 56.27
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.36
|Rs. 63.19
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.59
|Rs. 97.40
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.84
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.79
|Rs. 5.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.86
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.63
|Rs. 0.63
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.68
|Rs. 52.69
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.36
|Rs. 22.81
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.02
|Rs. 8.33
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.27
|Rs. 64.12
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.05
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.01
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
