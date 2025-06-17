EPFO urges members to use portal for free

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has cautioned all its members against visiting or engaging with third-party companies or agents for EPFO-related services, as this may expose their financial data to third-party entities. These external entities are not authorised by EPFO and may charge unnecessary fees or compromise the security of personal information of members, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

It has been observed that several cybercafe operators/fintech companies are charging EPFO members large sums of money for services that are officially free. These services are transparent and can easily be accessed by members as the process has been made very simple, the statement explained.

In many cases, these operators are simply using the EPFO’s online grievance portal, something any member can do on their own, free of cost, from the comfort of their homes. EPFO has strongly advised all its members, employers, and pensioners to utilise the online services available through the EPFO portal and the UMANG app.

All EPFO services, including claim filing, transfers, KYC updation, and grievance process, are entirely free of cost, and members should not pay any fees to third-party agents or cyber cafes for services that can be easily accessed online. Further, the members can contact EPFO helpdesks/PROs at Regional offices as listed on the official website (www.epfindia.gov.in) for any issues.