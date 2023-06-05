Live
Foreign Exchange Rates as on 5th June 2023
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JUNE-05-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.43
|Rs. 85.90
|Euro
|Rs. 89.23
|Rs. 91.88
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.71
|Rs. 23.38
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.42
|Rs. 2.56
|British Pound
|Rs. 103.48
|Rs. 106.55
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.03
|Rs. 56.67
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.14
|Rs. 63.98
|Kuwaiti dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 91.54
|Rs. 94.26
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.57
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.46
|Rs. 4.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.75
|Rs. 11.27
|Bahraini dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.68
|Rs. 0.68
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.49
|Rs. 52.49
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.24
|Rs. 22.69
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.77
|Rs. 8.07
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.70
|Rs. 63.53
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.31
|Sri Lankan rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.15
|Qatari riyal
|N/A
|N/A
