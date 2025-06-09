GlobalGyan Launches ‘Sarathi Leadership Program’ to Accelerate Mid-Level Managers into Future CXO Roles

GlobalGyan Leadership Academy has opened enrolments for the 2025 edition of its flagship executive education initiative, the Sarathi Leadership Program. This transformational journey is crafted to help mid-level managers step into strategic leadership and prepare for CXO roles. Tailored for professionals with over 10+ years of experience, Sarathi bridges the critical gap between operational execution and enterprise-level leadership.

Unlike traditional programs that lean heavily on theory, Sarathi offers a deeply experiential and practical approach to leadership development. Through immersive learning labs, real-time simulations, and mentoring from some of India’s most respected leadership coaches, the program builds strategic clarity, emotional resilience, and the ability to lead transformational change across complex business environments. Sarathi empowers participants to think and act like senior leaders, enabling a shift from managing functions to leading businesses.

The program is structured into four progressive phases: Pre-Immersion, Strategic Leadership Accelerator, Executive Influence Studio, and Post-Immersion Coaching. A cornerstone of the experience is two in-person, three-day immersion labs, where participants engage in live case explorations, strategic decision-making, and the acclaimed Game of Stones simulation designed to sharpen leadership judgment under uncertainty.

What sets Sarathi apart is its faculty of high-impact leadership coaches, including Srinivasa Addepalli, Chandramoulee P., Abhishek Kumar, and Suman Addepalli — seasoned experts who have delivered leadership development programs at top corporates like Mahindra group, HUL, ITC, and the Aditya Birla Group. Their real-world experience enables participants to gain actionable insights and mentorship grounded in business realities.

“Today’s mid-level leaders are often caught in the gap between execution and strategy, highly capable, yet not always equipped with the perspective or tools to influence at the enterprise level. Sarathi was created to fill that void. This is not just a training program. It’s a platform designed to elevate professionals from functional expertise to strategic leadership, helping them confidently step into CXO roles.” said Srinivasa Addepalli, Director, GlobalGyan Leadership Academy.

The program fee is ₹4,00,000 plus applicable taxes. An early bird price of ₹3,50,000 plus taxes is available for participants who register by 31st May, 2025. Backed by GlobalGyan’s track record of empowering over 43,000+ managers across 60+ enterprises since 2016, the Sarathi Leadership Program continues to raise the bar for leadership development.