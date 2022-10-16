Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 14 October 2022

Gold rates today, 14 October 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,350 with a fall of Rs. 550 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 50,550 with a fall of Rs. 600. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 46,900 with a fall of Rs. 450 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,160 with a hike of Rs. 490.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,200 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,400 The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 46,200 and Rs. 50,400 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 55,300 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 60,500 The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 46,350 Rs. 50,550 Rs. 55,300 Chennai Rs. 46,900 Rs. 51,160 Rs. 60,500 Kolkata Rs. 46,200 Rs. 50,400 Rs. 55,300 Mumbai Rs. 46,200 Rs. 50,400 Rs. 55,300