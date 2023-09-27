GRT Jewellers brings back Bangle Mela

GRT Jewellers has announced Bangle Mela once again. It comes as a carnival of the largest collection of bangles, both traditional and modern, in gold, diamond and precious gemstones with excellent craftsmanship.



The company also has offered 20 per cent off on wastage (VA) for Gold Jewellery and 10 per cent off on diamonds and uncut diamonds value (except solitaires).

Speaking on the launch of the Bangle Mela, GR ‘Anand’ Ananthpadmanabhan, MD of GRT Jewellers, said: “At GRT, great effort goes into ensuring every piece of jewellery our patrons adorn is a masterpiece. With our Bangle Mela, we introduce a wide new range of intricate and impeccable bangles.

And to add to the joy of these sublime ranges are the offers. We hope this year, just like every year our consumers will go home with lots of jewellery of their choice and satisfying smiles.”