IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 31st Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Empower Professionals with Strategic Leadership Skills

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta), in collaboration with TimesPro, has announced the launch of the 31st batch of its flagship Executive Programme in Business Management (EPBM). The 12-month blended learning programme enables experienced professionals to transition from operational roles to strategic leadership by combining contemporary business theory with real-world application.

The EPBM equips learners with the ability to analyse complex business models within economic, regulatory and socio-political contexts. It challenges learners to question conventional assumptions, adopt innovative thinking and cultivate a forward-looking mindset. The programme aims to develop critical thinking, agile leadership and strategic decision-making while enhancing the skills required to manage teams, optimise resources and lead organisational transformation.

As industries across the globe continue to undergo rapid transformation, the need for versatile, well-rounded leaders has become increasingly evident. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 highlights analytical thinking, leadership and adaptability among the top skills that will define employability in the next five years. Simultaneously, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects robust growth in management roles between now and 2033, emphasising the relevance and urgency of leadership-focused programmes like the EPBM.

Speaking at the announcement, Professor Megha Sharma, Programme Director, IIM Calcutta said, “At IIM Calcutta, our goal has always been to nurture leadership that is future-ready and rooted in deep strategic understanding. The Executive Programme in Business Management reflects this vision. It enables professionals to move beyond their current domains and build the capabilities needed to succeed in a rapidly changing business environment.”

Professor Ritu Mehta, Programme Director, IIM Calcutta added, "In today’s volatile and competitive environment, the ability to pivot with agility and lead with clarity has become paramount. We are proud to offer a programme that not only addresses these industry imperatives but also empowers professionals with future-focused capabilities to lead with impact and drive business transformation."

The EPBM empowers learners to build a multidisciplinary understanding of contemporary business frameworks and includes a robust exploration of foundational and advanced subjects such as financial and marketing management, strategic decision-making, people management in digital workplaces, digital transformation, business analytics, design thinking and innovation. A highlight of the programme is the capstone project, where learners collaborate on solving real-world business problems and apply the theories and frameworks learned during the course. Guided by faculty mentors, this project helps consolidate the learning experience and instil practical decision-making abilities.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious executive education offerings from IIM Calcutta, the EPBM provides a uniquely crafted curriculum that blends academic rigour with real-world application. The programme is delivered through TimesPro’s Direct-to-Device learning platform and includes two five-day immersive campus modules at the IIM Calcutta campus, which are designed to facilitate deeper peer learning, faculty interaction and professional networking. Applicants are expected to hold a recognised bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks, along with at least five years of full-time work experience after graduation.