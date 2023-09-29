India retains 40th rank in Global Innovation Index

Live
India has retained the 40th rank out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023 rankings published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation.
It has been on a rising trajectory over the past several years in the Global Innovation Index (GII), from a rank of 81 in 2015 to 40 in 2023. This year, NITI Aayog, in partnership with industry body CII and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), is hosting virtually, the India Launch of the GII 2023 on September 29, 2023.
The launch session will be graced by many senior dignitaries, including vice-chairman NITI Aayog Suman Bery, member VK Saraswat, CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, and director general of WIPO Daren Tang among others. The GII is a reliable tool for governments across the world to assess the innovation-led social and economic changes in their respective countries.