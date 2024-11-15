India set to pip Japan as world’s 4th largest GDP

  • Menu
New Delhi: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) could soon become larger than Japan’s, making it the world’s fourth-largest economy, according to a Japanese media report on Thursday.

The article, published in Japan Times, is based on discussions with some economists from Japan including Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific for Capital Economics.

“Based on our existing forecasts, we had expected India to overtake Japan in 2026. The forecasts are currently being reviewed in light of recent events,” the news item cited Thieliant as saying.

