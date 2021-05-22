Jio adds 20 MHz spectrum in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has implemented additional 20 MHz spectrum across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to enhance subscriber experience. This move of the company will add up to the existing 40 MHz spectrum and enhance the total spectrum availability in the region by 50 per cent. In the recently concluded spectrum auctions conducted by Department of Telecommunications, Jio has acquired 5 MHz of 850MHz band; 5MHz of 1800MHz band; and 10 MHz of 2300 MHz band for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As on date Jio has deployed all the three spectrums across all its sites spread across both the Telugu states. As a result, the customers network experience is likely to improve in the region. With this, the total bandwidth available for usage in 850MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz will be enhanced by 50 per cent (total of 60 MHz), the company said.