KENT LAUNCHES INSTANT DRINKING WATER HEATER, REVOLUTIONIZING HOME CONVENIENCE

As winter approaches, elevate your home experience with the ultimate convenience of instant hot water. KENT, a pioneering brand in home appliances, proudly presents the KENT Instant Drinking Water Heater - a game-changing innovation designed to warm up your winters in style.

This cutting-edge appliance dispenses hot water at the touch of a button, ideal for preparing baby milk, tea, coffee, instant meals, or simply enjoying a soothing sip. With six temperature modes (45°C, 55°C, 65°C, 75°C, 85°C, 100°C) and a water tank capacity of 2.2 L, the KENT Instant Drinking Water Heater offers adjustable water dispensing options (150ml, 250 ml to 460ml), allowing users to customize their hot water experience.

The Kent Instant Drinking Water Heater is a lifesaver for new parents, providing instant access to warm water in the comfort of their own room, even in the middle of the night. This convenient appliance ensures that preparing milk for newborns is quick and easy. Additionally, its advanced safety features include an auto-safety lock that prevents accidental operation by children, and a convenient switch that allows you to turn off the device when not in use, offering peace of mind for parents.

In addition, ourInstant Drinking Water Heater is also beneficial for seniors, providing them with a convenient and safe way to access warm or hot water (ranging from 45°C to 100°C) in the comfort of their own bedroom, even in the middle of the night.

Commenting on the evolving lifestyle preferences of customers, Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of KENT, said, "With the rise of modern living, people are seeking convenience and efficiency in their daily routines. The Kent Instant Drinking Water Heater is designed to cater to this need, providing instant access to hot water for various purposes, from making tea and coffee to preparing baby milk. This innovative appliance is not just a convenience, but also a symbol of warmth and connection, enabling people to create meaningful moments with their loved ones over a cup of their favorite hot beverage."

The Kent Instant Drinking Water Heater is not only a game-changer in terms of convenience and functionality, but it's also incredibly affordable. Priced at just ₹4,999, this innovative appliance offers unparalleled value for money, making it an accessible and attractive option for households across India.

The KENT Instant Drinking Water Heater is available for purchase online and offline, through various retail channels and the company's website. With its innovative features, advanced safety measures, and affordable pricing, this appliance is poised to become an essential addition to every Indian home.