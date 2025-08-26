Ladies Who Lead Expands Network Across India with Leadership Events in Emerging Cities

Following a key investment by Rainmatter, the impact fund of Nithin Kamath, LWL is now positioned to reach more cities and build a wider network of women leaders across the country. The events aim to foster meaningful connections, share leadership insights, and reinforce LWL’s role as a leading pan-India movement empowering women’s leadership. The platform addresses challenges like pay gaps, limited networks, mentor access, and work-life balance by offering workshops, mentorship, skill-building, and events. It creates inclusive spaces for women professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders across industries.

Ladies Who Lead (LWL), a members-only platform co-founded by Aabha Bakaya and Aditya Ghosh, dedicated to advancing women leaders across industries, is rapidly expanding nationally, deepening its presence across India, growing localized communities, and amplifying its mission to create an inclusive ecosystem of women leadership.

Aabha Bakaya (Co-founder at LWL), Kalyani Saha Chawla (Actress & Founder at Rezon Luxury) and other members of LWL Bangalore Network

Aabha Bakaya, Founder and CEO of Ladies Who Lead, stated, “Our city-wise expansion represents more than growth; it is about deepening our mission to connect, mentor, and inspire diverse women leaders across regions. These curated events spark momentum for meaningful change in leadership at every level. We are committed to ensuring that every woman who aspires to lead has the support and platform to do so.”

Event Schedule:

● Chandigarh – August 20: Networking MixerLWL’s first event in Chandigarh aimed to connect local women leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs through an evening of networking, knowledge sharing, and community building.

● Kolkata – August 27: Exclusive Conversation with Kalyani Saha ChawlaA Kolkata native and renowned figure in the luxury fashion sector, Kalyani will share her unique leadership journey, insights on entrepreneurship, and inspiration for women leaders.

● Bangalore – August 28: Leadership Pop-Up with Kalyani Saha ChawlaWhile LWL has been steadily building its presence in the city, this event marks a new chapter of deeper engagement. It offers members an exclusive opportunity to connect closely with distinguished personalities such as Kalyani (Actress and Founder of Rezon Luxury Silverware). Over the past year, leaders like Shruti Shibulal (CEO, Tamara Resort), Shubhra Chadda (Co-Founder, Chumbak), and Nithin Kamath (CEO, Zerodha) have actively engaged with the network, with an upcoming session featuring Suresh Narayanan (Former Chairman & MD, Nestlé India). Together, these interactions explore inspiring themes, including leadership, resilience, and the pursuit of impactful careers.

Founded in 2021 by journalist Aabha Bakaya and entrepreneur Aditya Ghosh, Ladies Who Lead today connects over 1,400 women leaders across 50+ industries nationwide. The platform empowers members by providing mentorship, curated development opportunities, and exclusive member experiences designed to address the critical barriers women face in leadership roles.

Earlier this year, Ladies Who Lead secured a significant investment in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Rainmatter, the impact-driven investment arm of Nithin Kamath. This capital infusion reflects investor confidence in LWL’s vision to create an inclusive leadership ecosystem for women across India. The funding is set to accelerate the platform’s expansion into new cities, enhance member experiences, and scale initiatives that empower women leaders through mentorship, curated events, and professional development opportunities.

Ladies Who Lead continues to actively build its national footprint, creating a strong ecosystem where women can connect, learn, and lead across industries.