Lohiya Group’s biscuit unit at Medchal goes live
Hyderabad: The diversified Lohiya Group has inaugurated its state-of-the-art biscuit manufacturing facility at Medchal, Telangana. Designed to global standards and benchmarked against leading international players, Lohiya Confectionery’s facility combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable operations, driven by an innovation-first mindset.
Spanning seven acres, the new high-speed automated facility boasts a production capacity of 1,000 tonne per month, with modular capabilities that enable further scaling to 5,000 tonne per month. The Rs300-cr facility with four-year capital outlay is projected to create 6,000 new jobs, including 2,000 jobs on-site and an additional 4,000 across its extended supply and distribution ecosystem, underscoring the facility’s potential as a local economic accelerator.