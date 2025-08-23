Lord Swraj Paul: From bylanes of Jalandhar to ‘Sunday Times Rich List’

Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul passed away in London on Thursday evening, leaving behind a legacy in entrepreneurship and philanthropy. He was 94. Lord Paul, founder of UK-based Caparo Group of industries, had been taken ill and hospitalised recently, where he passed away surrounded by members of his family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of Paul, and said his support for the UK’s close ties with India will always be remembered.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swaraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered,” Modi said.

Lord Paul breathed his last on Thursday evening, his family sources said. Born to Pyare Lal, who ran a small foundry used to make steel goods, including buckets and other farming equipment, Lord Paul was exposed to business early in his life much before he went on to establish UK-based Caparo Group, a diversified businesses entity with interests predominantly in design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products.

Born on February 18, 1931, he completed high school education at Jalandhar and Bachelors in Science from Punjab University in 1949.