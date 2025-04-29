MIC Electronics Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability and Workplace Safety with ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 Certifications

MIC Electronics Limited, a leading innovator in LED display and lighting solutions, proudly announced today that it has earned the prestigious ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certification and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification. These global recognitions mark a significant milestone in MIC’s unwavering commitment to sustainable operations and the well-being of its employees.

This dual recognition reflects the company’s robust environmental stewardship and unwavering focus on the well-being of its employees. The ISO 14001:2015 certification confirms MIC’s dedication to sustainable operations by integrating eco-friendly practices and resource efficiency into its daily activities. Meanwhile, the ISO 45001:2018 certification highlights MIC’s proactive approach to ensuring safe and healthy working environments across its facilities.

Speaking on the achievement, Rakshit Mathur, CEO, MIC Electronics, said, "Sustainability and the safety of our employees have always been at the heart of MIC Electronics. These certifications are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team as we strive to create a positive impact on the environment, our workforce, and the communities we serve. This milestone motivates us to continue setting industry benchmarks for responsible innovation."

The certifications follow an exhaustive auditing process that evaluates MIC’s integrated management practices. They solidify the company’s vision of building a future-ready organisation rooted in accountability, sustainability, and care for its people.

As the company continues to expand its footprint in cutting-edge LED display solutions, smart lighting, and railway electronics, these certifications serve as a pledge that its growth will remain socially responsible and environmentally sustainable.