Nasscom, DXC Tech to skill over 1L youth in Telangana

Hyderabad: Nasscom Foundation, in partnership with DXC Technology, has launched five Digital Resource Centers in Telangana to impart the important aspects of digital and financial literacy and provide simplified digital solutions across the State. The initiative aims to empower over one lakh individuals through digital literacy across the aspirational districts of Kumuram Bheem, Jayashankar Bhupalapalle and Khammam.

These centers are equipped with essential digital assets such as computers, printers, and subscriptions to informative pages/channels. They also have physical resources like books, magazines, and newsletters to make digital tools accessible to the entire community. This initiative will bridge the skill gap by imparting tech-enabled skilling to nearly 1,400 individuals in emerging technologies.

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom Foundation said that, "The key to achieve a knowledge-based economy lies in enhancing digital literacy and addressing the skilling gap that currently hinders India's youth. We are taking a significant step towards providing technology access to some of the most marginalised communities. We aspire to expand the digital ecosystem's reach and ensure that no one is left behind."

Lokendra Sethi, Vice President, India HR Lead, DXC Technology said, "We are committed to our social responsibility mission of strengthening the backbone of our society by providing the youth with appropriate education and skilling opportunities. Providing technology knowledge and essential life skills to communities, particularly to those who need it the most, can positively shape the country's future."