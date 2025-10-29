Nikon Releases Firmware Version 3.00 For The Nikon Z F Full-frame Mirrorless Camera

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of firmware version 3.00 for its full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z f, for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.





Firmware version 3.00 for the Z f (black/silver) provides the Film Grain feature, that adds a grainy effect to photos and videos with image processing. This feature allows users to fine-tune the size and intensity of grain, and changes the appearance of grain with each shot, for unique images that resemble those captured with conventional film cameras. In addition, an [Only during zoom] option has been added to [Focus peaking] for even easier focusing. Furthermore, other improvements to operability and functionality support creators in their pursuit of a high-quality shooting and editing experience.

Nikon will continuously meet users' needs through firmware updates that expand the functionality of its cameras.

Primary features of firmware version 3.00 for the Z f

Film Grain feature for unique imaging expression

The Film Grain feature allows users to enjoy film-like effects by adding a grainy effect to photos and videos with image processing. Users will be able to achieve more creative imaging expression in accordance with the scene and their intent by adjusting grain size (3 options) and intensity (6 options)*. As there is no pattern to the combinations of grain position and shape, the grain effect appears differently with each shot, enabling a unique, film-like shooting experience. In addition, combining this feature with Imaging Recipes, downloadable picture control created by Nikon and creators, and Picture Controls allows users to easily create unique effects with a simple press of the shutter-release button.





Equipped with features that enable more accurate focusing and framing

An [Only during zoom] option has been added to [Focus peaking]. This displays focus peaking only when enlarging the view for more precise manual focusing, and peaking is not displayed at other times. This makes it easier to check both your focus and composition. What’s more, a [Maximum aperture Lv] item that makes it easier to determine the focus peak with manual focusing has been added. New [Grid type] options, [4:3] for still-image live view and [9:16] for video live view, have also been added. It enables you to capture scenes with the ideal composition for social media use.

Other functions

• Seamless live streaming in video output to HDMI devices such as external monitors , LED display, etc.

• An [Automatic monitor display switch] item has been added. Selecting the [On (when monitor docked)] prevents unintentional eye-sensor activation for viewfinder by fingers, body, or straps when the vari-angle monitor is open, allowing for a more comfortable shooting experience.

• The electronic shutter sound can be turned on for high-speed frame capture + and pixel shift shooting.

• The [Record camera orientation] feature now includes a [Video] option, allowing videos recorded in portrait orientation to be played back and edited in portrait orientation on the importing device.

• The registration flow of Imaging Recipes in Nikon Imaging Cloud is simplified with automatic confirmation dialog on the camera monitor.