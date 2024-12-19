Nothing Announces the Rollout of Nothing OS 3.0 Powered By Android 15

London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, today announced the rollout of Nothing OS 3.0 (NOS 3.0), powered by Android 15. Designed to embody Nothing’s signature identity, NOS 3.0 introduces new features and enhancements that elevate the user experience while paving the way for more customizable and shareable interactions.

NOS 3.0 introduces a new native Photo Gallery app packed with innovative features, including an advanced search function and expanded editing tools like filters, markups, and suggestions.

This update offers users new ways to stay connected, allowing interaction with friends and family via Shared Widgets displayed on the newly designed, fully customisable lock screen. Enhanced Productivity Widgets like the new Countdown Widget allow users to stay on track, while the AI-powered Smart Drawer enables users to automatically categorise their apps into folders, for more efficient organisation and access.

NOS 3.0 will feature additional updates and enhancements including:

● Enhanced Pop-up View

● Improved Quick Settings

● Visual and Performance Enhancements

● Updated Typography

NOS 3.0 is rolling out to Phone (2) and Phone (2a), staggered throughout the end of the year. It will roll out to Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1, in early 2025.