NSDL IPO Opens on July 30: Price, GMP, Lot Size, Subscription Details
Highlights

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) IPO opens on July 30 with a price band of ₹760–₹800. GMP at ₹137 hints at 17% listing gain. Check lot size, dates, and investment details.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 30. NSDL is a SEBI-registered Market Infrastructure Institution (MII), and it will be listed on the BSE.

GMP (Grey Market Premium) Today – July 28

As of 5 p.m. on July 28, the grey market premium (GMP) for the NSDL IPO was ₹137 per share, according to Investorgain. This suggests that NSDL shares might list at around ₹937 per share, which is 17.12% higher than the IPO’s top price of ₹800.

⚠️ Note: GMP is unofficial and based on market guesswork.

Important Details of NSDL IPO

  • Total Issue Size: ₹4,011.60 crore (Offer for Sale only – 5.01 crore shares).
  • Price Band: ₹760 to ₹800 per share.
  • Lot Size: 18 shares per lot.
  • Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹13,680 (1 lot).
  • sNII Minimum Investment: ₹2,01,600 (14 lots).
  • bNII Minimum Investment: ₹10,08,000 (70 lots).

IPO Dates

  • Subscription Open: July 30 (Wednesday)
  • Subscription Close: August 1 (Friday)
