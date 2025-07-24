One97 Communications ends 2% higher

New Delhi: Shares of fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, ended nearly 2 per cent higher on Wednesday after the company reported its first-ever consolidated net profit at Rs 122.5 crore in the June quarter. After falling 3.15 per cent to Rs 1,019.35 in the morning trade, the stock later bounced back and ended at Rs 1,070.95 apiece, up 1.74 per cent on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 1.64 per cent to end at Rs 1,068.30 per share. During the morning trade, it went lower by 3 per cent to Rs 1,019.40. The company’s market valuation jumped Rs 1,190.98 crore to Rs 68,357.65 crore. In volume terms, 17.15 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 263.39 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.