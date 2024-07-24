Over 23 lakh new employees figure on ESIC payroll data in May

New Delhi: The latest provisional payroll data of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released on Wednesday revealed that 23.05 lakh new employees were added in May, which represents a growth of 14 per cent in net registrations compared to the same month last year.

As many as 20,110 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in May thus ensuring social security to more workers, the Labour Ministry said.

The data shows that out of the total 23.05 lakh employees added during the month, 11.15 lakh employees amounting to around 48.37 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members was 4.47 lakh in May.

Besides, a total of 60 transgender employees have also been registered under the ESI Scheme during the month.

In April, 16.47 lakh new employees were added out of which close to half are youngsters aged up to 25 years. Around 18,490 new establishments were brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme. The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrollment of female members was 3.38 lakh. Besides, a total of 53 transgender employees were also registered under the ESI Scheme.