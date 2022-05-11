Payhuddle completes project for Perto

Hyderabad: Perto, a leading terminal vendor that deploys ATM terminals for banks like ICICI, SBI, UCO, UBI, etc., was helped by Payhuddle in its RuPay contactless kernel development and qualification.

Payhuddle used its expertise to customize the kernel to address the low memory needs of the board that Perto used in their Android devices. It helped Perto handholding them through the qualification by coordinating with the NPCI lab. Besides, Payhuddle provided expert services in integrating the kernel with their Level 3 application.

RuPay certification of the kernel means that Perto can accept RuPay contactless cards in the market.