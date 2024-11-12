Peter England Presents ‘The Bollywood Wedding’ Collection unveiled by celebrated Indian director, Karan Johar

Peter England, one of India’s premier menswear brands from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Bollywood-inspired wedding collection, unveiled by celebrated Indian director and Bollywood icon, Karan Johar. With a diverse mix of traditional and contemporary styles, this one-of-a-kind collection is crafted to capture the essence of Bollywood glamour and elegance, ensuring that everyone in the wedding entourage can celebrate in style. Whether it’s the groom looking for a refined ensemble or the guests seeking chic yet classic outfits, Peter England’s new line offers something for everyone, making it the go-to choice for wedding wardrobes across India.

Inspired by the grandeur of superstar weddings, which have become the ultimate style guide for both men and women, this collection invites every man to dress like the hero of his own blockbuster. With rich fabrics like sumptuous velvets and lavish jacquards, Peter England ensures that every groom and groomsmen feels like a superstar on their special day. Each outfit is adorned with intricate embroidery and embellishments, adding a regal touch while blending modern geometric patterns with traditional motifs like paisleys and florals.

The stunning palette features vibrant jewel tones—royal blue, maroon, and emerald green—alongside classic blacks and beiges, catering to every taste. The collection also includes chic two-piece suits, elegant three-piece suits, velvet bomber jackets, classic bandhgalas, and modern abstract shirts, making it perfect for any festive occasion!

Karan Johar announced the launch, exclaiming, “When I heard Peter England was doing a Bollywood-inspired collection, I was immediately curious. But when I saw what they had created, I was ecstatic! I love how the brand has captured the essence of Bollywood glamour in every detail—whether it’s a shirt or a suit—and I’m thrilled to be part of this launch.”

Anil S Kumar, CCO of Peter England, shared the vision behind this fabulous collection: “Peter England aims to empower grooms and groomsmen to take center stage at every wedding, just like the heroes in our beloved Bollywood films. With the Bollywood Wedding Collection, we’ve struck the perfect balance between international trends, high-quality fabrics, and a touch of Bollywood magic.”

As Bollywood weddings of superstars continue to serve as a style guide for audiences, this collection empowers men to truly live their Bollywood moment and embrace their inner superstar. With this collection, one can feel like a true star in their very own romantic blockbuster!

Availability: The collection is available in over 150 stores and website, delivering to 25000 pin codes across the country.