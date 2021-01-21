Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai remains steady on 21 January 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 21 January 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have once again hiked on Thursday. The state run oil companies have increased the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6am and are subjected to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.



Going by the prices on Tuesday, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 85.20 and diesel price at Rs. 75.38. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 88.63 and diesel at Rs. 82.26.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 87.85 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 80.67. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 91.80 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 82.13.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 88.63 Rs. 82.26 Delhi Rs. 85.20 Rs. 75.38 Chennai Rs. 87.85 Rs. 80.67 Mumbai Rs. 91.80 Rs. 82.13



