Pioneer Expands R&D in India, Inaugurated Center for Advanced Automotive and Mobility Technology Development

Hyderabad, India: Pioneer India, a subsidiary of Pioneer Corporation, a global leader in automotive electronics and mobility solutions, inaugurated its new Research & Development (R&D) Center in Bengaluru, India.

This milestone follows the company’s 2023 announcement to establish an R&D presence in Bengaluru (https://global.pioneer/en/corp/news/press/index/2786/ ). The new facility reinforces Pioneer’s strategic vision to expand its innovation capabilities and strengthen its global product development footprint.

The Bengaluru R&D center is designed to drive innovation across a comprehensive range of automotive and mobility technologies addressing the growing demand for smart, safe, and affordable mobility across developing and urban markets. The center will work closely with Pioneer's global network of R&D and engineering centers, focusing on the following areas:

• Automotive Vision & Sensing Technologies (dash cams, digital mirrors, 360° vision amongst other camera systems)

• Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

• Digital Cockpit & Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI)

• Cloud-Connected Infotainment & Telematics

• AI & Mobility Data Platforms

• Connected Solutions for Two-Wheelers (navigation displays, safety alerts, mobile integration, SOS features)

The center will serve OEM, aftermarket, and B2B segments—including fleet operators and insurance providers—while also addressing the specific needs of Indian automotive manufacturers through faster development cycles and region-specific solutions.

“The launch of our Bengaluru R&D center represents a critical step in our global growth strategy,” said Shiro Yahara, President and CEO, Pioneer Corporation. “India’s deep talent pool and dynamic mobility ecosystem make it an ideal base to drive innovation across vision, connectivity, and intelligent systems for vehicles of all kinds.”

“We are building a world-class R&D team in India to lead the development of future mobility solutions,” said Siva Subramanian, PhD, CEO, Pioneer Mobility AI & Connectivity Company (MAC). “From next-gen camera systems and digital cockpits to two-wheeler connectivity and cloud-based platforms, this center will help shape products for both local and global markets.”

Joining the overseas executive members on the occasion, Aniket Kulkarni, Managing Director – Pioneer India, and Manish Bhasin, Vice President – R&D, Pioneer India, expressed their strong commitment to supporting Indian automotive manufacturers with integrated hardware and software solutions, aligned with the organization’s mission of advancing mobility experiences.

The state-of-the-art facility houses specialized labs for camera testing, embedded systems, electronics, and software validation. It also features collaborative spaces to foster agile and cross-functional product development.

As part of its expansion strategy, Pioneer is actively hiring across a wide range of engineering disciplines in India, including talent in embedded software, computer vision, cloud connectivity, mobile integration, and AI. The company plans to significantly scale its R&D workforce in India in the coming months.

This expansion reflects Pioneer’s group vision, “Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences” while focusing on Sound, Safety, Security, Comfort, and Convenience.

Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan’s Pioneer Corporation, is a leading brand in car entertainment and mobility solutions. Since inception in 2008, it has offered a wide range of in-car products including stereos, speakers, subwoofers, dash cameras, and accessories tailored for Indian consumers.

With Pioneer’s Group vision, " Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences" Pioneer India is strengthening its local footprint through R&D centers in Gurugram and Bengaluru and plans to begin in-car product manufacturing in India in 2026. This strategic move will establish a full value chain—R&D, manufacturing, and support—within the country, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.