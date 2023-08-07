Live
- Short Sessions, Lengthy Harangues By Telugu CMs
- Upward movement above 19,800 pts
- Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as Strategic Advisor to all the Financial Services Ventures led by Adar Poonawalla
- PL Stock Report: AAVAS Financiers (AAVAS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Better NII to drive earnings upgrade - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: Mahindra & Mahindra (MM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Volume to ramp-up; segment margins to improve - BUY
- TS agriculture minister condoles demise of Gaddar
- Gaddar-Last sparkle of revolutionary fire
- Delhi Services Bill Presentation And Political Maneuvering In Rajya Sabha
- PL Sector Update: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 02nd Aug’23- Surplus of +4%
- 67 families of deceased workers demand jobs
Just In
PL Sector Update: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 02nd Aug’23- Surplus of +4%
Highlights
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Himanshu Binani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative...
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Himanshu Binani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 02nd Aug’23- Surplus of +4%
♦ Crop Acreages as on 04th Aug’23: flat YoY
♦ Rainfall as on 02nd Aug’23: Rainfall surplus of 4%
♦ Water Reservoir levels as on 03rd Aug’23- down 7% YoY; South India remains lower
♦ UPL SAS, Olam Agri partner to drive sustainable sugarcane cultivation in India
♦ Rains may dip in August, but crops won't be hit: Experts
♦ ISMA pegs sugar output lower by 3.41 pc at 316.80 lakh tons in 2023-24 season
♦ Brazil dominates increasing share of China's soybean market
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS