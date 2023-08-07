PL Sector Update: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 02nd Aug’23- Surplus of +4%

Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Himanshu Binani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 02nd Aug’23- Surplus of +4%

♦ Crop Acreages as on 04th Aug’23: flat YoY

♦ Rainfall as on 02nd Aug’23: Rainfall surplus of 4%

♦ Water Reservoir levels as on 03rd Aug’23- down 7% YoY; South India remains lower

♦ UPL SAS, Olam Agri partner to drive sustainable sugarcane cultivation in India

♦ Rains may dip in August, but crops won't be hit: Experts

♦ ISMA pegs sugar output lower by 3.41 pc at 316.80 lakh tons in 2023-24 season

