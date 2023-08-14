Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Himanshu Binani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up; +0.7% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 09nd Aug’23- Early signs of EL-Nino; likely to intensify going forward

§ Crop Acreages as on 11th Aug’23: marginally up; +0.7% YoY

§ Rainfall as on 09th Aug’23: Early signs of EL-Nino; likely to intensify going forward

§ Water Reservoir levels as on 10th Aug’23- down 6% YoY; South India remains lower

§ Sowing over in 85% of India’s kharif area

§ Dry phase to rule large parts of the country as monsoon takes a backseat

§ Chinese pesticide exports decreased 17.54% year-on-year from January to May 2023, industry development staying stable

Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 11th Aug’23 marginally up; +0.7% YoY

(Lac Ha) Till 04th Aug Till 11th Aug Crops In 2023 In 2023 In 2023 In 2023 In 2022 YoY % WoW% Rice 283 283 283 328.2 312.8 4.90% 16.00% Pulses 106.9 106.9 106.9 113.1 122.8 -7.90% 5.80% Coarse Cereals 164.2 164.2 164.2 171.4 167.7 2.20% 4.40% Oilseeds 179.6 179.6 179.6 183.3 184.6 -0.70% 2.10% Sugarcane 56.1 56.1 56.1 56.1 55.2 1.60% 0.00% Jute & Mesta 6.6 6.6 6.6 6.6 7 -5.60% 0.20% Cotton 119.2 119.2 119.2 121.3 122.5 -1.00% 1.70% Total 915.5 915.5 915.5 979.9 972.6 0.70% 7.00% Incremental WoW 85.1 85.1 85.1 64.4 60.9 -5.40%

Source: Agricoop, PL

Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 09nd Aug’23: Early signs of EL-Nino; likely to intensify going forward

Week ending % Deviation from Normal Date Country as a whole Northwest India Central India South Peninsula Northeast & East India 31-May-23 22 337 13 -24 -45 07-Jun-23 -57 69 -71 -63 -84 14-Jun-23 -53 -20 -73 -54 -48 21-Jun-23 -33 37 -60 -58 -18 28-Jun-23 -16 42 -17 -45 -21 05-Jul-23 -7 37 -6 -32 -17 12-Jul-23 2 59 4 -23 -19 19-Jul-23 2 46 8 -19 -19 26-Jul-23 5 34 14 2 -25 02-Aug-23 4 26 13 2 -24 09-Aug-23 0 18 7 -7 -19

Source: IMD, PL

Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 10th Aug’23: down 6% YoY; South India remains lower

Reservoir levels Current Year Last Year Avg. of last 10 years All India 62% 66% 57% North India 78% 58% 63% East India 40% 29% 44% West India 67% 74% 58% Central India 69% 58% 59% South India 54% 84% 58%

Source: CWC, PL

Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative

Crops (RS/Qntl) 4th Week July'23 1st Week Aug'23 2nd Week Aug'23 2nd Week Aug'22 YoY (%) WoW (%) Avg. July'23 Change(%) Wheat 2,501 3,932 4,259 2,412 76.60% 8.30% 2,491 71.00% Jowar(Sorghum) 3,392 3,387 3,493 2,695 29.60% 3.10% 3,398 2.80% Bajra(Pearl Millet) 2,109 2,134 2,178 2,140 1.80% 2.10% 2,581 -15.60% Arhar Dal (Tur) 11,968 12,743 11,809 10,008 18.00% -7.30% 10,645 10.90% Maize 2,432 3,372 3,402 2,170 56.80% 0.90% 2,295 48.20% Green Gram Dal 9,967 9,855 10,122 8,333 21.50% 2.70% 9,131 10.90% Black Gram Urd beans 8,235 8,285 8,239 6,668 23.50% -0.60% 8,308 -0.80% Cotton 6,739 7,072 7,227 9,946 -27.30% 2.20% 6,657 8.60% Soybean 5,165 5,253 5,194 5,875 -11.60% -1.10% 5,122 1.40% Paddy(Dhan) 2,243



