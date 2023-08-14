Live
PL Sector Update: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up; +0.7% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 09nd Aug’23- Early signs of EL-Nino; likely to intensify going forward
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Himanshu Binani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up; +0.7% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 09nd Aug’23- Early signs of EL-Nino; likely to intensify going forward
§ Crop Acreages as on 11th Aug’23: marginally up; +0.7% YoY
§ Rainfall as on 09th Aug’23: Early signs of EL-Nino; likely to intensify going forward
§ Water Reservoir levels as on 10th Aug’23- down 6% YoY; South India remains lower
§ Sowing over in 85% of India’s kharif area
§ Dry phase to rule large parts of the country as monsoon takes a backseat
§ Chinese pesticide exports decreased 17.54% year-on-year from January to May 2023, industry development staying stable
Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 11th Aug’23 marginally up; +0.7% YoY
|(Lac Ha)
|Till 04th Aug
|Till 11th Aug
|Crops
|In 2023
|In 2023
|In 2023
|In 2023
|In 2022
|YoY %
|WoW%
|Rice
|283
|283
|283
|328.2
|312.8
|4.90%
|16.00%
|Pulses
|106.9
|106.9
|106.9
|113.1
|122.8
|-7.90%
|5.80%
|Coarse Cereals
|164.2
|164.2
|164.2
|171.4
|167.7
|2.20%
|4.40%
|Oilseeds
|179.6
|179.6
|179.6
|183.3
|184.6
|-0.70%
|2.10%
|Sugarcane
|56.1
|56.1
|56.1
|56.1
|55.2
|1.60%
|0.00%
|Jute & Mesta
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|6.6
|7
|-5.60%
|0.20%
|Cotton
|119.2
|119.2
|119.2
|121.3
|122.5
|-1.00%
|1.70%
|Total
|915.5
|915.5
|915.5
|979.9
|972.6
|0.70%
|7.00%
|Incremental WoW
|85.1
|85.1
|85.1
|64.4
|60.9
|-5.40%
Source: Agricoop, PL
Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 09nd Aug’23: Early signs of EL-Nino; likely to intensify going forward
|Week ending
|% Deviation from Normal
|Date
|Country as a whole
|Northwest India
|Central India
|South Peninsula
|Northeast & East India
|31-May-23
|22
|337
|13
|-24
|-45
|07-Jun-23
|-57
|69
|-71
|-63
|-84
|14-Jun-23
|-53
|-20
|-73
|-54
|-48
|21-Jun-23
|-33
|37
|-60
|-58
|-18
|28-Jun-23
|-16
|42
|-17
|-45
|-21
|05-Jul-23
|-7
|37
|-6
|-32
|-17
|12-Jul-23
|2
|59
|4
|-23
|-19
|19-Jul-23
|2
|46
|8
|-19
|-19
|26-Jul-23
|5
|34
|14
|2
|-25
|02-Aug-23
|4
|26
|13
|2
|-24
|09-Aug-23
|0
|18
|7
|-7
|-19
Source: IMD, PL
Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 10th Aug’23: down 6% YoY; South India remains lower
|Reservoir levels
|Current Year
|Last Year
|Avg. of last 10 years
|All India
|62%
|66%
|57%
|North India
|78%
|58%
|63%
|East India
|40%
|29%
|44%
|West India
|67%
|74%
|58%
|Central India
|69%
|58%
|59%
|South India
|54%
|84%
|58%
Source: CWC, PL
Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative
|Crops (RS/Qntl)
|4th Week July'23
|1st Week Aug'23
|2nd Week Aug'23
|2nd Week Aug'22
|YoY (%)
|WoW (%)
|Avg. July'23
|Change(%)
|Wheat
|2,501
|3,932
|4,259
|2,412
|76.60%
|8.30%
|2,491
|71.00%
|Jowar(Sorghum)
|3,392
|3,387
|3,493
|2,695
|29.60%
|3.10%
|3,398
|2.80%
|Bajra(Pearl Millet)
|2,109
|2,134
|2,178
|2,140
|1.80%
|2.10%
|2,581
|-15.60%
|Arhar Dal (Tur)
|11,968
|12,743
|11,809
|10,008
|18.00%
|-7.30%
|10,645
|10.90%
|Maize
|2,432
|3,372
|3,402
|2,170
|56.80%
|0.90%
|2,295
|48.20%
|Green Gram Dal
|9,967
|9,855
|10,122
|8,333
|21.50%
|2.70%
|9,131
|10.90%
|Black Gram Urd beans
|8,235
|8,285
|8,239
|6,668
|23.50%
|-0.60%
|8,308
|-0.80%
|Cotton
|6,739
|7,072
|7,227
|9,946
|-27.30%
|2.20%
|6,657
|8.60%
|Soybean
|5,165
|5,253
|5,194
|5,875
|-11.60%
|-1.10%
|5,122
|1.40%
|Paddy(Dhan)
|2,243