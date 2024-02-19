Live
- Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in Banaskantha market; no casualties
- Gurugram: Two arrested for duping MBBS aspirant
- Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria celebrate 13th anniversary amid 'Rust' trial
- TN budget filled with empty announcements: Annamalai
- Ashmit Patel on back-to-back releases: It signals my return to the game
- Social media influencer accuses Max Gurugram of hiking doc's consultation fee; hospital denies charges
- Sonowal to throw open inland waterway projects worth Rs 254 crore in North-East
- Pregnant woman in Delhi overcomes spinal TB, paralysis to deliver healthy baby
- Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Vice Chief of Army Staff
- EU opens formal probe against TikTok over safeguarding kids, ad transparency
Power Grid to invest Rs 655.75 crore in two projects
Chennai: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd will be investing Rs 655.75 crore in two projects.
In a regulatory filing, the company said its Board of Directors and Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects have accorded investment approvals for:
-Implementation of Unified Load Dispatch and Communication (ULDC) Phase-III (SCADA/EMS Upgradation Project –Northern Region SLDCs) at an estimated cost of Rs 514.66 crore with commissioning schedule of November 15, 2025.
-Augmentation of 765/400 kV, 1500 MVA transformer (4th) at Bhiwani S/s (Delinked from Transmission System for evacuation of power from RE parks in Leh (5 GW Leh-Kaithal Transmission corridor) at an estimated cost of Rs 141.09 crore with commissioning by May 5, 2025.
