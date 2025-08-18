Regaal Resources IPO Allotment 2025 – Check Status Online

The Regaal Resources IPO allotment will be finalised on Monday, August 18. Here’s how investors can check their status:

1. MUFG Intime India (Registrar)

Visit: MUFG IPO Page

Select Regaal Resources Limited

Enter Application No, Account No/IFSC, DP/Client ID, or PAN

Click Submit

2. NSE

Visit: NSE IPO Verification

Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

Choose Regaal Resources Ltd (REGAAL)

Enter Application No and PAN

Click Submit

3. BSE

Visit: BSE IPO Status

Keep Issue Type as Equity

Select Regaal Resources

Enter Application No or PAN

Click Search

Listing Date: Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on August 20.