Regaal Resources IPO Allotment 2025 – Check Status Online

Highlights

Check the Regaal Resources IPO allotment for August 18, 2025. See your status online via MUFG Intime India, NSE, or BSE before the listing on August 20.

The Regaal Resources IPO allotment will be finalised on Monday, August 18. Here’s how investors can check their status:

1. MUFG Intime India (Registrar)

Visit: MUFG IPO Page

Select Regaal Resources Limited

Enter Application No, Account No/IFSC, DP/Client ID, or PAN

Click Submit

2. NSE

Visit: NSE IPO Verification

Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

Choose Regaal Resources Ltd (REGAAL)

Enter Application No and PAN

Click Submit

3. BSE

Visit: BSE IPO Status

Keep Issue Type as Equity

Select Regaal Resources

Enter Application No or PAN

Click Search

Listing Date: Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on August 20.

