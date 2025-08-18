Live
- Chipsets with our own IP a key objective towards Viksit Bharat: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Manchu Manoj Congratulates Nephew Avram Amid Family Rift
- Reset Your Body: Detox Foods To Recover After Festive Indulgence
- Rajnath Singh raps Oppn for ‘stalling’ discussion on Subhanshu Shukla’s space mission
- GST reforms booster: Sensex surges 676 points, Nifty gains 245 points
- Amazon to Shut Down Appstore on Android from August 20: What It Means for Users
- Political Firestorm Erupts As Former Minister Challenges Pakistan Terror Link Claims
- High Court Judge Seeks Anonymity In Supreme Court Challenge Against Removal Recommendation
- Parliamentary Chaos Derails Critical Security Debate As Opposition Protests Force Triple Adjournment
- BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP Today – Expected Listing Price
Regaal Resources IPO Allotment 2025 – Check Status Online
Highlights
Check the Regaal Resources IPO allotment for August 18, 2025. See your status online via MUFG Intime India, NSE, or BSE before the listing on August 20.
The Regaal Resources IPO allotment will be finalised on Monday, August 18. Here’s how investors can check their status:
1. MUFG Intime India (Registrar)
Visit: MUFG IPO Page
Select Regaal Resources Limited
Enter Application No, Account No/IFSC, DP/Client ID, or PAN
Click Submit
2. NSE
Visit: NSE IPO Verification
Select Equity & SME IPO bid details
Choose Regaal Resources Ltd (REGAAL)
Enter Application No and PAN
Click Submit
3. BSE
Visit: BSE IPO Status
Keep Issue Type as Equity
Select Regaal Resources
Enter Application No or PAN
Click Search
Listing Date: Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on August 20.
Next Story