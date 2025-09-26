Rising Heart Disease in India: Experts Highlight Critical Link Between Mental Well-being and Cardiovascular Health

The Illness to Wellness Foundation organised the conference under the theme “Heart Care – Don’t Miss a Beat”, bringing together leading cardiologists, policymakers, and public health advocates to address India’s growing heart health crisis and the urgent need for preventive care, lifestyle interventions, mental health integration, digital health solutions, and community awareness.

In his welcome address, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “World Heart Day reminds us that the heart is truly the seat of life. We are fortunate that the Government of India has implemented a range of initiatives addressing heart health—from the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and PM-JAY, providing preventive care, early detection, and financial protection for treatment. Coupled with wellness movements like Fit India, Khelo India, and Har Ghar Yoga, these programs are promoting physical activity, mental well-being, and healthy lifestyles. Technology, including telemedicine and AI-driven diagnostics, is further bridging the gap between urban and rural healthcare, ensuring timely and efficient heart care for all citizens. Supporting these efforts collectively can make a meaningful difference in safeguarding India’s heart health.”

Experts emphasised the rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrests in young adults, the impact of mental stress, pollution, and poor lifestyle choices, and the critical importance of timely preventive screenings. They also highlighted how digital health, wearable technology, and artificial intelligence are transforming cardiac care delivery across India, bridging the urban-rural divide.

Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Director, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, said, “Cardiovascular disease is no longer a problem of the elderly—India is witnessing heart attacks striking far earlier, with nearly 60% of cases occurring below the age of 55. Prevention is the most cost-effective strategy; it costs only a fraction—about one-sixth—of what treatment demands. To achieve real progress, we must strengthen hypertension control, integrate mental health into heart care, and raise awareness right from schools. Addressing heart disease requires collective effort—strong government policies, private sector participation, and societal acceptance of healthier choices.”

Dr. K. K. Talwar – Chairman, PSRI Heart Institute, New Delhi added, “While genetics play a role in heart disease, lifestyle factors such as stress, work pressure, and job insecurity are equally important. Early awareness, adoption of healthy habits, and stress management—from families, schools, and workplaces—are essential to prevent cardiovascular events. Regular initiatives like Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training sessions further equip communities to respond effectively in emergencies, helping save lives and promote overall heart health.”

The conference featured two parallel sessions that addressed distinct yet interconnected aspects of heart health. The first session, themed “Emerging Trends of Heart Attacks in the Current Scenario – Myths vs Facts,” brought together leading cardiologists including Dr. Bipin Kumar Dubey, Dr. Vinayak Agarwal, Dr. Amitabh Yaduvanshi, Dr. J.P.S. Sawhney, Dr. Amit Malik, and Dr. Pankaj Ranjan to discuss the rising incidence of heart attacks among young adults, post-COVID complications, the misuse of supplements and steroids, and the impact of pollution and intense physical activity.

The second session, focused on “Role of Preventive Health Checkups, Stress Management, and Lifestyle in Heart Care,” featured insights from Dr. Vikas Chopra, Dr. Pallavi Kawatra, HG Mohan Rupa Das, Dr. Amit Kumar Chaurasia, Dr. Shikha Sharma, and Padma Shri Dr. Mohsin Wali, who emphasized the importance of routine screenings, emotional well-being, balanced living, and holistic lifestyle interventions.