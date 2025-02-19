Live
- Centre releases Rs 1,086 crore for Rural Local Bodies in Bihar, Haryana, Sikkim
- How Co-Working Spaces Are Redefining Flexibility and Innovation
- Rahul Gandhi to visit his constituency Rae Bareli tomorrow
- NASA Estimates 3.1% Chance of Asteroid Impact in 2032, Simulation Shows Devastating Effect
- Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma Coughs Through Press Conference Amid Illness, Fans Concerned About Opening Match
- Delhi CM's oath ceremony: 25,000 security personnel to keep a strict vigil
- Rekha Gupta New Delhi BJP CM
- Shweta Mansingh takes one-shot lead in third leg of WPGT
- Desi Eggs vs. White Eggs: Which One is the Healthier Choice?
- While measuring long term impact remains a challenge, 94% of B2B marketers in India see AI driving high ROI: LinkedIn
Just In
Routematic Opens New Age Command Centre in Hyderabad
- New facility in Manikonda, Telangana, set to optimize fleet efficiency and sustainability for enterprise clients
- 24/7 support, AI driven predictive fleet management, real time monitoring and green mobility at the heart of operations
The Hyderabad Command Center strengthens Routematic’s mission to redefine corporate mobility with a focus on efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Currently, Routematic’s Hyderabad fleet comprises 300 vehicles, including 100 electric vehicles (EVs), serving over 50 leading corporate clients across the city. Equipped with a 24/7 support team, the Command Center ensures real-time monitoring, proactive issue resolution, and optimized fleet performance, driving 100% fulfillment for clients. Utilizing advanced AI-driven analytics, GPS-based tracking, and predictive fleet management, the Command Center is designed to enhance route optimization, reduce transit times, and significantly lower carbon footprints, aligning with India’s green mobility initiatives.
Speaking at the launch, Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO of Routematic, said, “The opening of the Hyderabad Command Centre marks a significant milestone for us. It represents more than just an operational hub – it’s a symbol of our promise to deliver technology driven, sustainable, efficient, and reliable transportation solutions to our clients. As the city’s corporate landscape evolves, we remain dedicated to delivering seamless and future-ready mobility solutions. With the Command Centre at the heart of our operations, Routematic is poised to continue setting new standards in corporate mobility efficiency and customer satisfaction in Hyderabad and beyond.”
The Command Center was officially inaugurated by Routematic's Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic and Kavitha Ramachandragowda, Co-founder & Executive Director, Routematic.
Routematic has consistently been at the forefront of innovative mobility solutions, redefining corporate transportation for over 275 leading corporates across the country, with a blend of cutting-edge technology, safety-first policies, and eco-conscious operations. By integrating electric vehicles into its fleet, Routematic is further aligning its operations with India’s green mobility goals, helping businesses transition to sustainable and cost-effective transport solutions.