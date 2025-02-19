Routematic Opens New Age Command Centre in Hyderabad

Routematic, a leader in employee fleet management and transport automation software solutions, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art Hyderabad Command Center in Manikonda, Pokalwada, Telangana, reinforcing its commitment to seamless, efficient, technology driven and sustainable corporate transportation solutions. As the company’s third Command Center in India, following Bengaluru and Pune, the new center will serve as a dedicated hub for managing and optimizing fleet operations, ensuring round-the-clock service reliability for corporate clients.

The Hyderabad Command Center strengthens Routematic’s mission to redefine corporate mobility with a focus on efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Currently, Routematic’s Hyderabad fleet comprises 300 vehicles, including 100 electric vehicles (EVs), serving over 50 leading corporate clients across the city. Equipped with a 24/7 support team, the Command Center ensures real-time monitoring, proactive issue resolution, and optimized fleet performance, driving 100% fulfillment for clients. Utilizing advanced AI-driven analytics, GPS-based tracking, and predictive fleet management, the Command Center is designed to enhance route optimization, reduce transit times, and significantly lower carbon footprints, aligning with India’s green mobility initiatives.

Speaking at the launch, Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO of Routematic, said, “The opening of the Hyderabad Command Centre marks a significant milestone for us. It represents more than just an operational hub – it’s a symbol of our promise to deliver technology driven, sustainable, efficient, and reliable transportation solutions to our clients. As the city’s corporate landscape evolves, we remain dedicated to delivering seamless and future-ready mobility solutions. With the Command Centre at the heart of our operations, Routematic is poised to continue setting new standards in corporate mobility efficiency and customer satisfaction in Hyderabad and beyond.”

The Command Center was officially inaugurated by Routematic's Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic and Kavitha Ramachandragowda, Co-founder & Executive Director, Routematic.