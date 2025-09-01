Samsung Expands "Galaxy empowered" to Mumbai, Bringing AI and Technology Training to Teachers

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, recently launched the Mumbai chapter of its Galaxy empowered, a one-of-a-kind community-led programme aimed at transforming classrooms by upskilling teachers, principals, and school administrators with cutting-edge digital tools and modern pedagogies.

Following the successful rollout in New Delhi, where the programme reached over 250 schools and certified more than 2,700 teachers, Galaxy empowered is now expanding its footprint to Mumbai—India’s financial and educational hub—with the ambition to create a lasting impact on the nation’s learning ecosystem.

The Mumbai launch event brought together over 350 teachers and school leaders from 250 schools across Maharashtra and neighbouring states, underscoring the programme’s momentum and the strong demand for professional development among educators.

The event was graced by Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Maharashtra, Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Paris, and Shri Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE, alongside senior leaders from Samsung India, education experts, and hundreds of educators representing CBSE, ICSE, IB, IGCSE, and state boards.

“Mumbai represents the spirit of innovation in Indian education. With Galaxy empowered, we are equipping educators with the tools they need to engage students, inspire curiosity, and drive meaningful change in classrooms across the country. Our vision is to empower 20,000 teachers by 2025—and Mumbai is a crucial milestone in that journey,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

“India is moving forward faster than ever before, and initiatives like Samsung Galaxy empowered reflect our shared commitment to shaping a skilled, future-ready nation. If every individual gives their best, no one can stop India from becoming a Vishva Guru. What Samsung is doing today sets the direction for the way of life we aspire to build. By empowering teachers, we will shape society’s future together, and India will rise to new heights,” said Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Maharashtra.

Empowering Educators, Inspiring Classrooms

Galaxy empowered is designed around three core pillars:

1. AI and Technology Upskilling – Hands-on training through flexible online modules, immersive bootcamps, and digital teaching tools, classroom apps, and virtual environments.

2. Experiential Learning & Certification – In-person workshops, mentorship, and certification support focused on lesson design, teaching innovation, and educator well-being.

3. Peer Networking & Community Building – Teachers gain access to a national network of peers, thought leaders, and Samsung mentors to exchange ideas and build long-term professional growth.

“Through Galaxy empowered, we are helping teachers seamlessly integrate AI and technology into their lessons, enhance engagement, and build classrooms ready for tomorrow. It is not just training—it is a movement,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

“Empowering our educators is crucial to transform classrooms and prepare learners for the future. Samsung’s ‘Galaxy empowered’ initiative is a timely effort that supports India’s commitment to inclusive, equitable, and quality education—while aligning with UNESCO’s SDG4 global goals under Education 2030. With 1.5 million schools, 42,000 colleges, about 1100 universities and 10 million teachers, India is the largest educational ecosystem in the democratic world. The NEP is the largest strategic transformation of the education sector. By equipping teachers with digital tools, peer learning communities, and future-ready training, the programme aligns with the NEP, and reinforces India’s leadership in building a resilient and forward-thinking education system. We appreciate Samsung for investing in the teaching community and contributing to this important journey of educational transformation,” said Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Ambassador & Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Paris.

No Barriers, Only Opportunities

Galaxy empowered is a free programme for both educators and institutions. Every participant receives access to exclusive Samsung offers—including special prices on smartphones, tablets, and consumer electronics—along with extended warranties and free insurance options.

“The future of work is set to transform significantly in the coming years, making it imperative for educators to be future-ready. AI can serve as a strategic enabler in enhancing content development, improving assessment processes, and enriching classroom engagement. Generative AI, in particular, offers new opportunities through tailored prompts, content creation, and mapping solutions to specific learning needs. Initiatives like Samsung Galaxy empowered are helping teachers understand AI tools and apply them effectively. At CBSE, we are introducing computational thinking from Class 3 to build logical and creative capabilities from an early age. I commend Samsung’s commitment to teacher empowerment and encourage integrating AI-driven assessments into training,” said Shri Himanshu Gupta, Secretary Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).