Seshaasai Technologies IPO Allotment Status (Sep 26, 2025) – How to Check Online

Seshaasai Technologies held its IPO recently. Many investors have showed big interest and the allotment status will be available on Friday, September 26, 2025.

You can check if you got shares online.

IPO Was Very Popular

IPO size: ₹813.07 crore

It got 68 times more demand than shares available.

Big investors booked it 189 times.

Rich individuals: 49 times.

Normal public: 9 times.

IPO Price and Use

Share price range: ₹402 – ₹423

1 lot = 35 shares

The company will use the money to:

Grow its business

Pay loans

Use for company needs

How to Check Allotment

On NSE:

Visit: nseindia.com

Select Seshaasai Technologies (STYL)

Enter PAN and application number

Click Submit

On BSE:

Visit: bseindia.com

Select Equity and Seshaasai Technologies Ltd

Enter PAN or application number

Click Search

On MUFG Intime India:

Visit: mufg website

Select Seshaasai Technologies Limited

Enter PAN, DP ID, or application number

Click Submit

Listing Date & GMP