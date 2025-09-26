  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Allotment Status (Sep 26, 2025) – How to Check Online

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Allotment Status (Sep 26, 2025) – How to Check Online
x

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Allotment Status (Sep 26, 2025) – How to Check Online

Highlights

Check Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status for September 26, 2025. Learn how to check on NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India. Get listing date, GMP, and more.

Seshaasai Technologies held its IPO recently. Many investors have showed big interest and the allotment status will be available on Friday, September 26, 2025.

You can check if you got shares online.

IPO Was Very Popular

  • IPO size: ₹813.07 crore
  • It got 68 times more demand than shares available.
  • Big investors booked it 189 times.
  • Rich individuals: 49 times.
  • Normal public: 9 times.

IPO Price and Use

  • Share price range: ₹402 – ₹423
  • 1 lot = 35 shares
  • The company will use the money to:
  • Grow its business
  • Pay loans
  • Use for company needs

How to Check Allotment

On NSE:

  • Visit: nseindia.com
  • Select Seshaasai Technologies (STYL)
  • Enter PAN and application number
  • Click Submit

On BSE:

  • Visit: bseindia.com
  • Select Equity and Seshaasai Technologies Ltd
  • Enter PAN or application number
  • Click Search

On MUFG Intime India:

  • Visit: mufg website
  • Select Seshaasai Technologies Limited
  • Enter PAN, DP ID, or application number
  • Click Submit

Listing Date & GMP

  • Shares will list on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 10 AM.
  • In the grey market, shares are trading at ₹479.
  • This is ₹56 higher than the issue price of ₹423.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick