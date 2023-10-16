Live
- Land-for-job scam: Delhi court allows Tejashwi Yadav to make official trip to Japan
- Delhi minister disburses ex-gratia of Rs 1cr to hospital employee’s family who died in Covid
- NLC India incorporates NIGEL for green energy projects
- CBI charge sheets 6 in Manipur viral video case
- 'Would be a big mistake': Biden cautions Israel against occupying Gaza
- Sam Bankman-Fried’s dipping into customers’ funds was done unilaterally: Nishad Singh
- Gurugram admin bans flavoured hookahs in bars, restaurants, other establishments; Section 144 invoked
- Modi to inaugurate global maritime India summit on Tuesday
- IOC in damage control mode, says not concerned by delay in appointment of CEO by IOA
- 'Five guarantee' schemes implemented to provide justice to underprivileged: Karnataka CM
SpiceJet flight to Tel Aviv under Operation Ajay faces technical glitch
A SpiceJet flight, which had left for Tel Aviv from Delhi on Sunday, as a part of Operation Ajay to evacuate Indians from Israel, has encountered a technical problem, a source said on Monday.
According to sources, the aircraft was flown to Jordan for repairs, as the plane is on wet lease and nearest repairing point was Jordan.
The flight, conducted using an A340 aircraft as part of Operation Ajay, reported the issue after landing in Tel Aviv.
SpiceJet operated its second flight on Sunday, aimed at repatriating stranded Indians from Israel.
According to airline, on Sunday at 7 p.m., SpiceJet's Airbus A340 aircraft took off from Delhi for Tel Aviv, and it was scheduled to return on Monday morning, SpiceJet’s first evacuation flight from Israel, carrying 320 Indian passengers, touched down in Delhi at 8.10 a.m on Sunday.