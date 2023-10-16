SpiceJet flight to Tel Aviv under Operation Ajay faces technical glitch

New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight, which had left for Tel Aviv from Delhi on Sunday, as a part of Operation Ajay to evacuate Indians from Israel, has encountered a technical problem, a source said on Monday.

According to sources, the aircraft was flown to Jordan for repairs, as the plane is on wet lease and nearest repairing point was Jordan.

The flight, conducted using an A340 aircraft as part of Operation Ajay, reported the issue after landing in Tel Aviv.

SpiceJet operated its second flight on Sunday, aimed at repatriating stranded Indians from Israel.

According to airline, on Sunday at 7 p.m., SpiceJet's Airbus A340 aircraft took off from Delhi for Tel Aviv, and it was scheduled to return on Monday morning, SpiceJet’s first evacuation flight from Israel, carrying 320 Indian passengers, touched down in Delhi at 8.10 a.m on Sunday.