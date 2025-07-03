SRM, Stellantis collaborate for EV innovation

Live
Hyderabad: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)’s Centre for Electrical Mobility (CEM) and Stellantis India have come together for EV innovation. “We applaud SRMIST’s visionary approach to EV research. Their focus on real-world innovation and academic excellence complements Stellantis’ mission to drive sustainable mobility forward.” Ashwin Kaundinya, Stellantis India official, said applauding the new partnership that will aim at driving innovation in electric vehicle research.
The collaboration leverages the advanced research environment cultivated within the CEM, to accelerate innovation, skill development, and the transformation of conceptual breakthroughs into market-ready EV technologies. “Our DST-PURSE grant underscores SRMIST’s commitment to advancing electric and autonomous mobility,” Bharatiraja Chokkalingam, Centre Head - SRM Centre for Electric Mobility said.