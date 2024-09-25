TeamLease Digital Findings: Bangalore dominates with 36% of GCCs, Hyderabad drives 45% in High-Tech industries, Mumbai/Pune holds 31%

TeamLease Digital, a leading tech staffing and learning solutions provider, today announced the state-wise distribution of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across India for FY25. The data, based on an TeamLease Digital’s finding, reveals key insights into the regional concentration of GCCs and the industries driving their growth.

As per the findings, Bangalore stands out as a prominent hub for GCCs, hosting 36% of TeamLease Digital's total client base for the first two quarters of FY25. This city is notably characterised by its dominance in the High-Tech industry, which comprises 37% of the talent concentration. Professional Services, which includes BFSI and Consulting companies, follows with 21% of the headcount. The Manufacturing sector is also emerging as a significant player, contributing 10% to the total headcount, with automotive and electronics manufacturing leading this growth. High-Tech as an industry focused on the leveraging of modern technologies across sectors like Electronics, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Semiconductor, EVs, Aviation & Defence, and ER&D.

The findings also showed Hyderabad accounting for 14% of TeamLease Digital’s client base. The city excels in the High-Tech industry, which contributes 45% to the GCC headcount. Hyderabad's GCCs are at the cutting edge of digital transformation, leveraging advancements in Cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, blockchain, and Data Analytics to enhance global operations. The focus on automation and emerging technologies like robotics and blockchain underlines Hyderabad's role as a leader in tech innovation.

The Mumbai/Pune region follows closely, with 31% of TeamLease Digital’s GCC partnerships. The high-tech and automotive sectors are the most significant in this region, with the high-tech industry making up 33% and the automotive sector contributing 22% of the headcount. Pune, in particular, is emerging as a driver in the Automotive sector. This region is also notable for its involvement in the capital markets, a sector that is only served by Mumbai/Pune and Delhi NCR, highlighting critical skills in data mining, predictive analytics, and big data frameworks.

Further, Delhi-NCR contributes 22% to the overall GCC headcount, with Software & Platform and High Tech each representing 20% of the headcount. This region is unique in its substantial contribution to the Oil & Gas industry, comprising 6.5% of the GCC headcount. Key skills in demand include AWS, Azure, Data Modelling, and IoT platforms, reflecting the sector’s emphasis on advanced digital solutions.

Elaborating on the findings Neeti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, TeamLease Digital said, “Over the past few years, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have emerged as powerhouses of innovation and job creation across industries. As GCCs continue to evolve, we are increasingly partnering with them across locations to address their demand for niche skills, while also co-creating new job functions.”

She further added, “Sectors like Healthcare, BFSI, and Retail have shown remarkable growth. Between 2021 and 2023, these sectors recorded cumulative compound annual growth rates (CAGR) exceeding 30%. This growth is particularly notable, given that during the same period, the broader IT industry was experiencing a downturn. In contrast, the GCC Software & Internet sector maintained steady progress and is projected to reach a CAGR of 6.2% by 2027. Even more promising is the Retail & E-commerce GCC sector, which is expected to see the strongest growth at 8.4% CAGR, followed closely by Healthcare at 7.5%. These upward trends signal a dynamic shift in the global workforce, and TeamLease Digital is well-poised to facilitate this growth by connecting GCCs with the best-suited tech staffing.”