The Undisputed, Ultimate Hyundai CRETA becomes the Highest Selling Model in India in April 2025 for the Second Consecutive Month

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s leading premium smart mobility solutions provider is pleased to announce that Hyundai CRETA has once again emerged as the highest-selling model in the Indian Automobile industry for the second consecutive month. Hyundai CRETA recorded 17,016 unit sales in April 2025, with a year-on-year growth of 10.2% (compared to April 2024). Setting new benchmarks for the SUV segment in the country, the Hyundai CRETA also maintained its leadership as India’s best-selling SUV from January – April 2025, with a cumulative sale of 69,914 units.

The milestones underscore the unwavering trust and confidence that the customers have bestowed on brand CRETA. This superlative performance of CRETA has helped SUV contribution to HMIL’s domestic sales to all time high of 70.9% in April 2025. This underscores the growing consumer preference for Hyundai’s SUV lineup, led by CRETA and well supported by other models like Venue, Exter, Alcazar and many more.

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said: “Hyundai CRETA’s continued dominance in the Indian market is a reflection of the trust and love that Indian customers have placed in the brand. Being the best-selling car across all segments for two months in a row and the top-selling SUV in the industry for the first four months of 2025 cumulatively is a proud achievement for all of us at HMIL. Hyundai CRETA represents our unrelenting pursuit of excellence, offering customers a perfect blend of style, safety, innovation and performance. The addition of the electric powertrain has further strengthened the brand CRETA and it is now not just a leader in the SUV segment, but also a key enabler in India’s electric mobility journey”.

Since it’s launch, CRETA has redefined the SUV landscape with its bold design, advanced technology and superior driving dynamics. Moreover, with a strong focus on safety, comfort and connectivity, CRETA remains the preferred choice for the new-age aspirational customers, who seek performance without compromise.

With over a decade of presence and more than 1.2 million happy customers, the Hyundai CRETA has established itself as a desired SUV in India. The CRETA brand continues to grow stronger every day and the success story reflects HMIL’s vision of shaping the future of mobility in our country. Committed to its customer-centric approach, HMIL remains dedicated to delivering world-class mobility solutions that enhance convenience and elevate driving experiences.