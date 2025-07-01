The Wellness Co. Launches its Newest Clinic at the iconic Pullela Gopichand Academy, To Redefine High-Performance Wellness in India

The Wellness Co., India's premier destination for holistic well-being, has announced a landmark collaboration with the iconic Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy. This partnership has culminated in the launch of its second high-performance wellness clinic in Hyderabad (and 12th in India overall) at the Gachibowli-based academy itself. As the nationwide leader in integrative wellness, The Wellness Co. operates over a dozen wellness centers across India offering results-oriented, high-tech, personalized, and highly effective healthcare solutions to help individuals reach their personal health and wellness goals.

This strategic collaboration between the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy and The Wellness Co. marks a pivotal moment for world-class athletic excellence and science-backed wellness to come together, bolstering India’s athletic endeavors. It is poised to provide athletes and consumers with innovative therapy solutions aimed at providing faster recovery from injuries, enhanced athletic endurance, improved mental well-being, skin and aesthetic wellness, and anti-aging.

Eager health enthusiasts visiting this all-new clinic in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, will have access to a comprehensive selection of never-seen-before therapies that boost immunity, help with chronic pain relief, aid with mental clarity, improve sleep quality, and reduce stress & fatigue, while also positively impacting over 200+ biomarkers. These revolutionary wellness therapies include Whole Body Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), IV Nutrient Drips, PEMF and Negative Ion Therapy, Far Infrared Sauna Therapy, Advanced Diagnostic Screenings, and many more that can be layered together to provide exponential health benefits.

"This partnership with The Wellness Co. is a testament to our shared vision of pushing the boundaries of human potential. Just as we strive for excellence on the badminton court, The Wellness Co. brings world-class, science-backed therapies to enhance recovery, peak performance, and holistic well-being for every individual. And this clinic at the Academy is not just for athletes; it's a beacon for anyone seeking to unlock their full potential and live a life of optimal health and vitality." - Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach for the Indian Badminton Team & Founder of the Pullela Gopichand Academy.

"Our partnership with the iconic Pullela Gopichand Academy is a pivotal moment, not just in our journey with The Wellness Co., but for the future of healthcare and wellness in India. Our mission has always been to democratize access to advanced wellness therapies and to make preventive and holistic healthcare a fundamental part of everyday life. In pursuit of this goal, we have tried to cultivate a culture of mindful living and scientific self-care that bridges the gap between global, best-in-class wellness technologies and everyday life. Our newest wellness center is a calming, modern-minimalist space designed to provide enhanced comfort and peace of mind and empower everyone, from elite athletes to everyday individuals, to unlock their full potential and achieve unprecedented levels of longevity, vitality, and peak performance. This is more than a launch; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing how all of India thinks about its own well-being," said Rishabh Jain, Co-Founder of The Wellness Co., expressing his excitement for the launch of The Wellness Co.’s second clinic in Hyderabad.

Here are just a few of the many wellness therapies, treatments, and health protocols that The Wellness Co. will begin offering at launch at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Gachibowli, Hyderabad:

Experience profound benefits with Whole Body Cryotherapy. This cutting-edge therapy reduces inflammation, accelerates muscle recovery, and boosts metabolism. It also enhances mental well-being, improves sleep quality, and stimulates collagen production for anti-aging effects, making it a coveted treatment among athletes and wellness seekers.

EMS Training: Unlock a powerful, full-body workout in a mere 20 minutes with Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training. Ideal for individuals with demanding schedules who are committed to improving their health and fitness, EMS Training efficiently tones your muscles, builds strength, and promotes faster, more effective fat burning than traditional gym workouts.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT): Recharge your body at the cellular level by breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT). This advanced therapy increases oxygenation levels throughout the body, thereby supporting accelerated healing, superior brain function, bolstered immunity, improved lung capacity, and enhanced respiratory function. HBOT is also known to help reverse the harmful health effects of increased air pollution in the environment.

Red Light Therapy: Immerse yourself in the therapeutic glow of red and near-infrared light with Red Light Therapy. This non-invasive therapy modality promotes robust collagen production, reduces inflammation, supports optimal joint and skin health, and naturally enhances your mood and energy levels.

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy: Harnessing the power of electromagnetic fields, PEMF Therapy is a non-invasive technology that promotes natural healing and cellular regeneration. It increases blood flow and stimulates nitric oxide production, aiding in wound healing, reducing inflammation, and boosting immunity by facilitating toxin removal. PEMF also fosters a sense of relaxation and calm within your whole body, effectively countering high-intensity frequencies, relieving stress, improving your circadian rhythm, and accelerating muscle recovery for enhanced overall well-being and detoxification.

The Wellness Co.'s newest clinic’s launch at the Pullela Gopichand Academy signifies a groundbreaking leap for India's wellness sector, blending athletic excellence with highly advanced, world-renowned, science-backed therapies. All of the therapies offered by The Wellness Co. are non-invasive, rigorously backed by research in integrative and functional wellness, and precisely tailored for diverse needs, including accelerated recovery, enhanced immunity, cellular detoxification, advanced anti-aging, and health and fitness transformations. This expansion underscores a vision to foster a culture of holistic health, longevity, optimal living, and achievable wellness for all Indians, delivered through state-of-the-art global technologies within a serene, relaxing, and mindfully crafted environment.